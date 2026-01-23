Jason Momoa makes fiery entry as antagonist Lobo in 'Supergirl' new teaser

DC Studios has sparked a frenzy by offering first look into Jason Momoa's character in James Gunn's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.
The official Instagram and YouTube channel of DC has released yet another action-packed teaser of Supergirl on Friday January 23, featuring Jason as the anti-hero Lobo.
In the teaser, Jason comes out from the trailer of his film wearing fangs and smoking a cigar.
"Finally" says Jason to the camera before getting into a car, the footage then finally showcases his full look as Lobo on a very heavy bike.
Within an hour of its release, the new teaser was flooded with praises and excitement over Jason’s entry as Lobo.
One user commented, “ETS GOOOOO! About fraggin time! That laugh gave me huge chills!! Holy crap! Ahhhh! Let’s goooo!”
Another noted, “I liked Aquaman well enough but THIS is the role Jason should have been playing from the beginning.”
"Aquaman had to die so that Lobo could fly," a third wrote.
"I am screaming" one user penned.
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow - which stars Milly Alcock as the supergirl Kara Zor-El, is set to release in theatres on June 26, 2026.
Jason Momoa's role in the upcoming Supergirl was announced back in December 2024.