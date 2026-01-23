Entertainment
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jason Momoa makes fiery entry as antagonist Lobo in 'Supergirl' new teaser

James Gunn offers first look at Jason Momoa's character Lobo in 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' new teaser

  • By Riba Shaikh


DC Studios has sparked a frenzy by offering first look into Jason Momoa's character in James Gunn's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The official Instagram and YouTube channel of DC has released yet another action-packed teaser of Supergirl on Friday January 23, featuring Jason as the anti-hero Lobo.

In the teaser, Jason comes out from the trailer of his film wearing fangs and smoking a cigar.

"Finally" says Jason to the camera before getting into a car, the footage then finally showcases his full look as Lobo on a very heavy bike.

Within an hour of its release, the new teaser was flooded with praises and excitement over Jason’s entry as Lobo.

One user commented, “ETS GOOOOO! About fraggin time! That laugh gave me huge chills!! Holy crap! Ahhhh! Let’s goooo!”

Another noted, “I liked Aquaman well enough but THIS is the role Jason should have been playing from the beginning.”

"Aquaman had to die so that Lobo could fly," a third wrote.

"I am screaming" one user penned.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow - which stars Milly Alcock as the supergirl Kara Zor-El, is set to release in theatres on June 26, 2026.

Jason Momoa's role in the upcoming Supergirl was announced back in December 2024.

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ reacts to Victoria's controversial dance
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ reacts to Victoria's controversial dance
Holly Humberstone shares exciting news about her new album
Holly Humberstone shares exciting news about her new album
BTS secures major victory after announcing final Arirang World Tour dates
BTS secures major victory after announcing final Arirang World Tour dates
German legendary musician Francis Buchholz dies at age of 71
German legendary musician Francis Buchholz dies at age of 71
Bowen Yang finally breaks silence on Matt Bomer snub at 2026 Emmys
Bowen Yang finally breaks silence on Matt Bomer snub at 2026 Emmys
Cruz Beckham makes major move after Brooklyn's public throwdown at Victoria
Cruz Beckham makes major move after Brooklyn's public throwdown at Victoria
Cha Eun Woo suffers major career blows over $13.6M tax scandal
Cha Eun Woo suffers major career blows over $13.6M tax scandal
Tessa Thompson addresses 'His & Hers' season 2 rumours with coy response
Tessa Thompson addresses 'His & Hers' season 2 rumours with coy response
Kumar Sanu marks legal victory in defamation case against ex wife
Kumar Sanu marks legal victory in defamation case against ex wife
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner make surprising move amid Oscars nod
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner make surprising move amid Oscars nod
Harry Styles ‘heals’ fans with long-awaited release of new single ‘Aperture’
Harry Styles ‘heals’ fans with long-awaited release of new single ‘Aperture’
Lily Allen, David Harbour inch closer to divorce with bombshell move
Lily Allen, David Harbour inch closer to divorce with bombshell move

Popular News

Deadly train crash in Spain linked to fractured rail section, reports say

Deadly train crash in Spain linked to fractured rail section, reports say
6 minutes ago
'Border 2' evokes patriotism among Indians, receives mixed reviews

'Border 2' evokes patriotism among Indians, receives mixed reviews
15 minutes ago
Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in

Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in
49 minutes ago