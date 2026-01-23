BTS secures major victory after announcing final Arirang World Tour dates 

BTS' V and Jungkook scored a major win after revealing final dates for their much-anticipated Arirang World Tour.
According to The Korea Times, a now-defunct YouTube channel known for spreading rumours about celebrities has been ordered to pay heavy damages after courts ruled it defamed two members of the K-pop group BTS.
The Seoul Western District Court's Civil Appeals Division ordered the operator of the YouTube channel Talduksooyongso to pay a total of 86 million won ($65,000) in damages for posting false videos about V and Jungkook.
Notably, the decision was made on January 23, a Friday, on the same day the popular Korean band announced the final dates for the upcoming world tour.
The seven-member group, whose influence has transcended music and borders, has officially announced their 2026-2027 world tour, marking their first headline shows since the acclaimed 2021-22 Permission to Dance on Stage tour.
BTS' new journey starts in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9, 2026, with additional dates in the city on April 11 and 12.
During their upcoming world tour, they will be promoting their fifth new music album, Arirang, which is set to be released on March 20th.