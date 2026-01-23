Holly Humberstone shares exciting news about her new album

Holly Humberstone announced the release of her new second studio album, Cruel World, sparking excitement among fans.
On January 23, the popular 26-year-old singer-songwriter took to her Instagram to announce her returns with Cruel World after a measured approach following her breakthrough debut.
The Falling Asleep at the Wheel star rose to the new heights of popularity after accomplishing a prestigious BRIT Rising Star award in 2022, garnering significant attention as one of the UK’s most emotionally candid pop artists.
Cruel World is a powerful song that evokes a wave of emotions as a destructive force.
Humberstone stated, “ I am genuinely obsessed with it & this is the artwork :’). I have learnt so much about myself through making this album - I’m so lucky I get to make things with incredibly talented and inspiring friends & family and we’ve all poured so much love into it and I think we’ve made something really beautiful.”
She went on to say, “I have so much more I want to say about it but for now just know that it’s meant absolutely everything to me for this past year & I cant fucking wait to share it with you.”
Moreover, the upcoming album reflects her increasing interest in the theatrical side of pop.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans flocked to the comments section to express their excitement for the forthcoming song.
A fan wrote, “OMG I CAN'T WAIT!!! Need to go fast forward to the show I booked and to Cruel World Day.”
Another fan commented, “ALBUM ANNOUNCEMENT …oh holly we are so grateful for you, i can’t wait for this era.”
“I AM SOOOOOO EXCITED FOR THIS NEW ERA ITS GONNA BE SO GOOD!!!!! let the cruel world era begin!,” a third fan wrote.
Cruel World is set to be released on April 10.