  • By Fatima Hassan
Sarah Ferguson's potential return may throw Royal Family into tight spot?

King Charles stripped Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's remaining Royal titles last year

  By Fatima Hassan
King Charles III and the British Royal Family may need to address a troubling situation if the former Duchess of York makes a return to the public eye. 

According to the latest report by GB News, Mr Fitzwilliams told the outlet that Sarah Ferguson’s potential comeback could force the Royal Family to address the "horror prospect."

"It will be a very substantial change from the image of this idea that they were the world's most friendly divorced couple," the British commentator noted.

He continued, "I can't see it working. Her charities have cast her adrift. What we don't know is what she will do next. And of course, from the point of view of the Royal Family, a horrifying prospect that there could be television." 

Despite being publicly stripped by King Charles of her senior Royal titles, Sarah Ferguson previously described her and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s relationship as the "happiest divorced couple in the world."

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes their living arrangements will change that.

As of now, neither Sarah Ferguson nor her representatives have commented on the her potential comeback to the spotlight. 

