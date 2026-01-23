Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Cristiano Ronaldo gets wild suggestion to play Joker in Hollywood movie

Cristiano Ronaldo is being tipped for a surprising chapter once he retires from football

What football star Cristiano Ronaldo will do after retirement is a central topic of discussion nowadays.

Some suggest he should move into boxing while other advise him to make his movie debut.

Now CR7 has received a fun suggestion from his former Manchester United teammate Giuseppe Rossi who jokingly suggested that the Portuguese legend should play the Joker in Batman movie.

Ronaldo is already expected to appear briefly in the next Fast & Furious.

Rossi said OLBG, “He’s made for LA, man. He’d be perfect for LA. That's an interesting thought. I think he has the aura. He's got the fans. I think it would be an easy transition for him. 

Rossi shared, "He likes the spotlight so why not take advantage of it and go into a world that's kind of similar to professional sports and see how it goes. I'm very curious to see him as an actor. He would definitely be the villain in something. Let's make him the Joker in the next Batman maybe?”

Even after turning 40, the player still shows no signs of slowing down as he is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.

The veteran forward has already extended his career with the Saudi club which will kept him playing until 2027.

Many believe that Ronaldo will continue playing even after his current contract ends.

