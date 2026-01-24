Chrissy Teigen shares secret to strong marriage with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the secret to keeping her 12-year marriage to John Legend strong, sharing that maintaining a “sexy” spark plays a key role.
While conversing with E News! on the Star Search red carpet on Wednesday, the cookbook author shared how she keeps the romance alive with the All Of Me singer, including by keeping the messier, less attractive parts of life private.
"For all he knows, I have never farted or pooped,” she told the outlet.
"[You’ve] got to keep the sexy and preserve the sexy in a little bit of ways," she explained, adding, "I won't say that John necessarily does that all the time, but I make sure that I do."
On the red carpet, Teigen’s Star Search co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar also opened up about her own secret of successful 22 years marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr. later: having "separate bathrooms."
Teigen and Legend said “I Do” in 2011 while vacationing together in the Maldives.
They were legally married at a New York City courthouse on September 10, 2013, with Irina Shayk serving as their witness.
Days later, the couple wed in Lake Como, Italy and they then marked their tenth wedding anniversary in 2023 by renewing their vows in Italy.