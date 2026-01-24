Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen shares secret to strong marriage with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen shared how she keeps the romance alive with John Legend

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Chrissy Teigen shares secret to strong marriage with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen shares secret to strong marriage with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the secret to keeping her 12-year marriage to John Legend strong, sharing that maintaining a “sexy” spark plays a key role.

While conversing with E News! on the Star Search red carpet on Wednesday, the cookbook author shared how she keeps the romance alive with the All Of Me singer, including by keeping the messier, less attractive parts of life private.

"For all he knows, I have never farted or pooped,” she told the outlet.

"[You’ve] got to keep the sexy and preserve the sexy in a little bit of ways," she explained, adding, "I won't say that John necessarily does that all the time, but I make sure that I do."

On the red carpet, Teigen’s Star Search co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar also opened up about her own secret of successful 22 years marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr. later: having "separate bathrooms."

Teigen and Legend said “I Do” in 2011 while vacationing together in the Maldives.

They were legally married at a New York City courthouse on September 10, 2013, with Irina Shayk serving as their witness.

Days later, the couple wed in Lake Como, Italy and they then marked their tenth wedding anniversary in 2023 by renewing their vows in Italy.

Taylor Swift takes bold step to 'protect peace' as Blake Lively texts go viral
Taylor Swift takes bold step to 'protect peace' as Blake Lively texts go viral
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit puts major Hollywood stars in spotlight
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit puts major Hollywood stars in spotlight
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
Uncle Floyd, iconic New Jersey comedian and pianist, passes away at 74
Uncle Floyd, iconic New Jersey comedian and pianist, passes away at 74
D4vd hit with another shocking blow after new hearing in teen death case
D4vd hit with another shocking blow after new hearing in teen death case
Victoria Beckham ‘proud’ of Cruz after his cryptic jab at Brooklyn amid rift
Victoria Beckham ‘proud’ of Cruz after his cryptic jab at Brooklyn amid rift
David Beckham, Victoria fear permanently losing son Brooklyn amid estrangement
David Beckham, Victoria fear permanently losing son Brooklyn amid estrangement
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ reacts to Victoria's controversial dance
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ reacts to Victoria's controversial dance
Jason Momoa makes fiery entry as antagonist Lobo in 'Supergirl' new teaser
Jason Momoa makes fiery entry as antagonist Lobo in 'Supergirl' new teaser
Holly Humberstone shares exciting news about her new album
Holly Humberstone shares exciting news about her new album
BTS secures major victory after announcing final Arirang World Tour dates
BTS secures major victory after announcing final Arirang World Tour dates

Popular News

Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive

Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive
38 minutes ago
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90

Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
2 hours ago
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover

Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
3 hours ago