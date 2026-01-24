Entertainment
  • By Riba Shaikh
Taylor Swift takes bold step to 'protect peace' as Blake Lively texts go viral

Taylor Swift has taken a major decision after her tense text messages with estranged friend Blake Lively went viral.

The 14-time Grammy winner has reportedly changed her contact number as Blake's sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni takes a darker turn.

Source close to Taylor have spilled the reason behind singer's surprising move.

"Taylor needed to set boundaries and protect her peace," the insider told Rob Shutter.

"She’s very private and doesn’t take kindly to people overstepping," they added.

Citing another source in his Substack blog, Rob added, "This wasn’t petty or dramatic — it was about reclaiming control over her life."

"She had to make sure her friends knew her new number so she could stay connected on her terms," he added.

Meanwhile a tipster from music industry has explained "Taylor’s circle is very tight. She values her personal space, and when things get messy, she shuts it down fast. Changing her number was the cleanest way to do that."

The sources further claimed that this move from Taylor was to ensure that even superstar friendships have boundaries.

"She’s in charge of who can reach her and when — and that’s how she keeps her sanity in Hollywood," they added.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively had hit a rock bottom when Justin - who was accused of sexually harassing the Gossip Girls alum on the set of their film, It Ends With Us, demanded the court to make Blake's text messages with her industry fellows public.

The text messages sparked widespread controversy as they revealed how Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's years old friendship came to a bitter end.

