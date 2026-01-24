Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90

Yvonne Lime has left this world.
On Friday, January 23, Childhelp – an American non-profit organization co-founded by Yvonne Lime for the prevention and treatment of child abuse – took to its official Instagram handle to announce the death of the longtime philanthropist and iconic actress.
Alongside two throwback photos of the I Was a Teenage Werewolf actress, the organization announced, “This morning, Childhelp co-founder Yvonne Fedderson passed away peacefully.”
“We honor Yvonne's life by leaning on the light she shared unceasingly and the hope she nurtured for children and families through the life-saving mission she began 67 years ago,” they continued.
The NGO went on to express that they were “blessed” to share Yvonne’s legacy and “grateful” to have been a part of her life.
“As our hands and hearts find strength in our memories of Yvonne and her generous spirit, may all our hearts find comfort in the faith she treasured and the brilliant legacy of love she leaves behind. Thank you, Yvonne,” they concluded.
Who was Yvonne Lime?
Born on April 7, 1935, Yvonne Fedderson, famously known as Yvonne Lime, was an American philanthropist and actress, who graced the screens from 1956 to 1968.
The Rainmaker actress co-founded Childhelp with her friend Sara O’Meara in 1959, with the aim to fight against and prevent child abuse and negligence.