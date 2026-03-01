Watch Cardi B's wild move to stop fans from fighting mid-concert

Cardi B has a hilarious way to make fans stop fighting during her concert.
During her latest concert of Little Miss Drama tour at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the Am I the Drama? rapper made a wild move during the show to address the fans who began fighting.
The rapper - well known for her hilarious comments and remarks - paused mid-performance and made a hilarious statement to settle the mess.
She told the audience, "Ladies and gentlemen! Please, don't fight, because when y'all fight, I'm nosy. I wanna see it! And that distracts me from my performance."
Her quip immediately sparked a wild frenzy among the crowd.
Cardi B continued, "And then I f**k up. And I'm all over the internet for f**king up my moves, cause I wanna see the fight! So please no fightings. Do that after the show."
Fans' reactions:
Cardi B's wild move during the show sparked hilarious reactions from fans on social media.
"It's actually a good way to put it," praised one.
Another stated, "She's so real for this."
"LMAO she's such a comedian, please never retire," a third laughed.
Meanwhile, a fourth added, "Right no fighting, after the show please," with a series of laughing emojis.
Little Miss Drama tour:
The Little Miss Drama Tour is the second headlining concert tour by Cardi B, which she kicked off on February 11, 2026.