News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Watch Cardi B's wild move to stop fans from fighting mid-concert

'Am I the Drama?' rapper Cardi B makes unexpected move during her latest show

  • By Sidra Khan
Watch Cardi Bs wild move to stop fans from fighting mid-concert
Watch Cardi B's wild move to stop fans from fighting mid-concert

Cardi B has a hilarious way to make fans stop fighting during her concert.

During her latest concert of Little Miss Drama tour at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the Am I the Drama? rapper made a wild move during the show to address the fans who began fighting.

The rapper - well known for her hilarious comments and remarks - paused mid-performance and made a hilarious statement to settle the mess.

She told the audience, "Ladies and gentlemen! Please, don't fight, because when y'all fight, I'm nosy. I wanna see it! And that distracts me from my performance."

Her quip immediately sparked a wild frenzy among the crowd.

Cardi B continued, "And then I f**k up. And I'm all over the internet for f**king up my moves, cause I wanna see the fight! So please no fightings. Do that after the show."

Fans' reactions:

Cardi B's wild move during the show sparked hilarious reactions from fans on social media.

"It's actually a good way to put it," praised one.

Another stated, "She's so real for this."

"LMAO she's such a comedian, please never retire," a third laughed.

Meanwhile, a fourth added, "Right no fighting, after the show please," with a series of laughing emojis.

Little Miss Drama tour:

The Little Miss Drama Tour is the second headlining concert tour by Cardi B, which she kicked off on February 11, 2026.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason
Cillian Murphy gives final verdict on playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series
Cillian Murphy gives final verdict on playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series
Dua Lipa brings wild energy to BRIT Awards stage with surprise collaboration
Dua Lipa brings wild energy to BRIT Awards stage with surprise collaboration
Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react
Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react
'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star
'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star
Gracie Abrams shares sweet message after losing at 2026 BRIT Awards
Gracie Abrams shares sweet message after losing at 2026 BRIT Awards
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards
Bhad Bhabie's tragic cancer update sparks brutal backlash: 'Count your days'
Bhad Bhabie's tragic cancer update sparks brutal backlash: 'Count your days'
How Olivia Dean’s BRIT Awards big moment overshadowed by censorship storm?
How Olivia Dean’s BRIT Awards big moment overshadowed by censorship storm?
‘The Boys’ final season finally gets release date
‘The Boys’ final season finally gets release date
Here's why 'Britain's Got Talent' put chewing gum ban on Simon Cowell
Here's why 'Britain's Got Talent' put chewing gum ban on Simon Cowell
Justin Bieber turns 32: 5 luxurious things 'Stay' singer owns
Justin Bieber turns 32: 5 luxurious things 'Stay' singer owns

Popular News

King Charles meets key figure at Sandringham after publicly snubbing Andrew

King Charles meets key figure at Sandringham after publicly snubbing Andrew

3 hours ago
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason
an hour ago
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna steps out for religious visit

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna steps out for religious visit

2 hours ago