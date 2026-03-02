News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Olivia Rodrigo fuels dating rumours after new outing with mystery man

The 'Deja Vu' hitmaker previously parted ways Louis Partridge in December last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Olivia Rodrigo fuels dating rumours after new outing with mystery man
Olivia Rodrigo fuels dating rumours after new outing with mystery man  

Olivia Rodrigo has seemingly moved on from her painful past relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Louis Partridge. 

According to the latest photos obtained by Deuxmoi, the songstress was spotted meeting a mystery man on Saturday, February 28.

In the viral snaps, Rodrigo pictured sitting cosily with a man, whose face was kept a secret by the outlet with which the Deja Vu crooner was chatting.

Commenting on the new outing, an insider described the mystery guy’s physical appearance as tall, lanky, and with brown eyes.

The tipster further revealed that after arriving at the restaurant, he ordered the waiter to bring the food, as they had shown up for the date.

According to the media reports, the intimate neighbourhood wine bar, known for serving small plates and drinks, set the scene for what looked like a low-key evening out.

The source said the man looked familiar and noted they had "seen him before in NYC," though they couldn’t immediately place him.

As soon as the photos of the two went viral on social media, fans began speculating that the actress had finally moved on after parting ways with her ex-partner, Louis.

For those unaware, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge officially broke up in December 2025 after dating for approximately two years.

As of now, neither the Happier hitmaker nor her representatives have responded to these romance speculations. 

Watch Cardi B's wild move to stop fans from fighting mid-concert
Watch Cardi B's wild move to stop fans from fighting mid-concert
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason
Cillian Murphy gives final verdict on playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series
Cillian Murphy gives final verdict on playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series
Dua Lipa brings wild energy to BRIT Awards stage with surprise collaboration
Dua Lipa brings wild energy to BRIT Awards stage with surprise collaboration
Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react
Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react
'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star
'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star
Gracie Abrams shares sweet message after losing at 2026 BRIT Awards
Gracie Abrams shares sweet message after losing at 2026 BRIT Awards
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards
Bhad Bhabie's tragic cancer update sparks brutal backlash: 'Count your days'
Bhad Bhabie's tragic cancer update sparks brutal backlash: 'Count your days'
How Olivia Dean’s BRIT Awards big moment overshadowed by censorship storm?
How Olivia Dean’s BRIT Awards big moment overshadowed by censorship storm?
‘The Boys’ final season finally gets release date
‘The Boys’ final season finally gets release date
Here's why 'Britain's Got Talent' put chewing gum ban on Simon Cowell
Here's why 'Britain's Got Talent' put chewing gum ban on Simon Cowell

Popular News

King Charles meets key figure at Sandringham after publicly snubbing Andrew

King Charles meets key figure at Sandringham after publicly snubbing Andrew

3 hours ago
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason
an hour ago
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna steps out for religious visit

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna steps out for religious visit

2 hours ago