Olivia Rodrigo fuels dating rumours after new outing with mystery man  

Olivia Rodrigo has seemingly moved on from her painful past relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Louis Partridge.
According to the latest photos obtained by Deuxmoi, the songstress was spotted meeting a mystery man on Saturday, February 28.
In the viral snaps, Rodrigo pictured sitting cosily with a man, whose face was kept a secret by the outlet with which the Deja Vu crooner was chatting.
Commenting on the new outing, an insider described the mystery guy’s physical appearance as tall, lanky, and with brown eyes.
The tipster further revealed that after arriving at the restaurant, he ordered the waiter to bring the food, as they had shown up for the date.
According to the media reports, the intimate neighbourhood wine bar, known for serving small plates and drinks, set the scene for what looked like a low-key evening out.
The source said the man looked familiar and noted they had "seen him before in NYC," though they couldn’t immediately place him.
As soon as the photos of the two went viral on social media, fans began speculating that the actress had finally moved on after parting ways with her ex-partner, Louis.
For those unaware, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge officially broke up in December 2025 after dating for approximately two years.
As of now, neither the Happier hitmaker nor her representatives have responded to these romance speculations.