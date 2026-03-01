News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason

Ben Affleck has reunited with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, for one special reason! 

Despite addressing the co-parenting challenges, the former couple put their personal challenges aside to celebrate their son, Samuel's 14th birthday bash.

On March 1st, Page Six reported that Ben and Jen were spotted walking together at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, California, on Saturday, February 28th.

For the new outing, the Alias actress, who parted ways with the Air director in 2018, kept it casual, sported a white top, a tank and a pair of jeans.

Ben was pictured wearing an olive green jacket with grey pants, which he coordinated with a white shirt beneath the jacket.

This update came shortly after Jennifer candidly addressed their co-parenting challenges with her former partner.

During her recent appearance on the podcast series, One Nightstand, the Elektra actress said, "When your kids grow up in two separate households, I become mom and dad, and he becomes dad and mom."

"You kind of can’t help it, right? Because you don’t have the benefit of both sides, the yin and yang being in the same house, so you have to have a bit of both in the way you parent," she added.

These remarks sparked controversy over whether the two are feuding over co-parenting issues despite remaining amicable after their high-profile divorce. 

To note, Ben Affleck also finalized his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer Lopez, last year.  

