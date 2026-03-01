Cillian Murphy gives final verdict on playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series

Cillian Murphy has settled the speculation surrounding his Voldemort casting once and for all!
The Peaky Blinders star has long been rumored to play the iconic character of Voldemort in the forthcoming Harry Potter series. However, no confirmation had been given until now.
During his recent interview with The Times, the 49-year-old Irish actor set the record straight on whether he would be stepping into the role of the thrilling character.
Speaking to the outlet, Murphy rejected the speculation, saying, “I’m categorically not. Can you make that the headline?”
Rumors about Cillian Murphy to play Voldemort began when Ralph Fiennes - who portrayed the iconic villain in the long-running Harry Potter franchise - said in a TikTok video, “I'm told [my shoes] are already filled, aren't they? I think Cillian Murphy is very good. A very good choice.”
For the upcoming Harry Potter series, most of the lineup has already been casted.
Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton have been casted to play the central three characters, while the adult cast includes Janet McTeer, John Lithgow, Nick Frost, Paul Whitehouse, Johnny Flynn, Warwick Davis and Paapa Essiedu.
The series is set to premiere next year.