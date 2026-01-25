Tom Cruise makes shocking decision after Ana De Armas split

Tom Cruise recently made a shocking decision after his rumoured split from Ana De Armas.
According to The Mail, Cruise suddenly ditched his stay in London after years spent living in Britain as he decided to jet back to the United States.
On Sunday, January 25, the publication revealed the Top Gun star was staying at the £35 million apartment in London's Knightsbridge but recently staff were seen at his penthouse removing boxes of possessions.
The reason for the Mission: Impossible actor’s move remains unclear, however, a source familiar with Cruise's departure told the MoS that the 63-year-old actor loved London, and loved where he lived.
According to the source, Cruise would get up and go for run around Hyde Park in the mornings with a source saying, "He loved walking in the local area but he also really, really enjoyed jumping in a helicopter at Battersea Heliport and flying off into the quintessentially British countryside."
For the unversed, Cruise, who has filmed movies such as Mission: Impossible franchise, Edge of Tomorrow, and Eyes Wide Shut, has been making films in the UK for 40 years.
The American Made actor’s sudden move comes few months after his alleged split from his Deeper costar.
Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas reportedly began their romance in February 2025 and dated for approximately nine months, however, they allegedly parted ways in October 2025.