Olivia Rodrigo blasts ICE after Minneapolis fatal shooting of ICU nurse

Less than three weeks after federal agents killed Renee Good, ICE has fatally shot another man in Minneapolis, drawing backlash from netizens and celebrities alike.
On Saturday, January 24, Olivia Rodrigo turned to her Instagram to share multiple stories, sharing her anger and frustration with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The traitor crooner reshared a social media post, which tagged ICE as a "murderous federal agency", killing people for documenting and detaining for simply "exercising their rights".
She showed her support for the protestors and called for the Senate to stop providing $10 billion in funds to ICE.
In another story, Olivia described ICE's conduct as "unconscionable", penning, "ICE's actions are unconscionable but we are not powerless. Our actions matter. I stand with Minnesota."
The social media update comes after ICE shot and killed Alex Jeffrey, 37, an ICU nurse in Minneapolis, on Saturday.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, officers involved in the operation said they were approached by an armed resident who violently resisted efforts to disarm him.
However, local officials said that authorities believe Alex was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.
While the details remain unclear, investigations are ongoing, and the deadly shooting has sparked immediate protests in the city against ICE.