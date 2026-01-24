Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain announce birth of baby girl with adorable snap

Iqra Aziz and husband Yasir Hussain's little family has just welcomed a new addition in the form of a baby girl.
On Saturday, January 24, Yasir made the heartwarming announcement on his Instagram, while expressing gratitude toward the Suno Chanda actress.
The Badshah Begum actor shared a black-and-white snap from the hospital of a baby tag that revealed the gender and date of birth of the baby, which was mentioned as today; however, Yasir hid the name of the baby with Iqra's username.
Tagging his wife, he simply wrote, "Thank you," with the big red heart emoji.
Prior to the exciting story, Yasir shared a snap from Umar Alam's Nikah ceremony, expressing his regret at missing the Tamasha season 1 winner's big day.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, who tied the knot in December 2019, also share a son together, Kabir Hussain, born in July 2021.
The head-over-heels couple made headlines after Yasir proposed to his now-wife during the 2019 Lux Style Awards.
On the work front, Iqra Aziz is one of the several stars involved in Pakistan's first Netflix original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which is highly anticipated for a 2026 release.