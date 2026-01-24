Umer Aalam ties knot with Fizza in intimate nikah ceremony

Trending
The reality TV show Tamasha season 1 winner Umar Aalam has finally exchanged marital vows with Fizza in an intimate nikah ceremony.

On January 24, 2026, Umer shared a few stunning images on Instagram from his nikkah photoshoot at the beachside.


For their big day, Umer opted for a traditional pastel sherwani, and the bride shimmered in a gorgeous tea pink lehenga embellished with sophisticated golden embroidery, and sequins, enhancing her look with decent jewellery.

In the images shared on social media, the adorable couple walks hand in hand along a sandy beach, waves and rocks behind them.

Other images cicculating over the social media revealed that the ceremony was attended by close pals and relatives, including Momal Sheikh, Aijaz Aslam, Pakistani television producer Shazia Wajahat and her husband Wajahat Ali, Zhalay Sarhadi, and more.


As soon as Umer shared pictures from the ceremony, fans and fellow stars flocked to their comment section with sweet wishes.

An emerging Pakistani star Saim Ali commented, “Mubarak mere dost.”

A fan wrote, “ITAAA PYARAAA COUPLEEEEE.”

“Aaaahhhh Mubarak!!!! Wonderful!,” a third fan wrote.

For those unaware, Umer Aalam proposed to his wife in December 2024 in a flight with meticulous planning and a unique way.

