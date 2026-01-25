Mrunal Thakur, Dhanush quietly exchange wedding vows after years of dating? 

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush, who have long been linked together, are reportedly tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Kerala.
Amid reports of a brewing marriage between the two actors, who yet to confirm their relationship status, a new clip surfaced online on Saturday, January 24, suggesting that they had exchanged wedding vows secretly.
The video seen online also claimed that South Indian entertainment industry professionals Thalapathy Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan, Ajith Kumar, and more were present at the ceremony.
However, a closer look has revealed that the footage is purely AI-generated, as many fans claim that the clip seems fake.
As reported by Pinkvilla, a closer inspection reveals that the clip is not only false but also AI-generated, shattering any fans’ hopes of a secret marriage having happened already.
As of now, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur's representatives have broken their silence over the fake AI-generated wedding video.
For those unaware, the two have developed a friendship after being in the same group of pals.
Mrunal and Dhanush initially sparked romance rumours after the Tere Ishk Mein actor made an unexpected appearance at her Son of Sardaar 2 premiere last year.
Recently, more reports of their nuptials being held on Valentine's Day have surfaced, but the two did not react in the same way.