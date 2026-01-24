Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan finally confirms release date of his upcoming film 'King'

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star stimulates excitement as he dropped new teaser of his upcoming film, 'King'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Shah Rukh Khan finally confirms release date of his upcoming film King
Shah Rukh Khan finally confirms release date of his upcoming film 'King' 

Shah Rukh Khan has finally revealed the release date of his highly anticipated film, King

On Saturday, January 24th, the Jawan actor turned to his Instagram account to release another teaser of his upcoming movie, alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.

"#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement," Khan stated in the caption.

The forty-five-second trailer begins with the anticipated background music with the message, "It's time to Roar," with the superstar's actual roar from the snow-covered mountains. 

Notably, the action-filled footage ended with the announcement, "End the year with Fear," as Shah Rukh Khan’s new film is arriving in the theatres a day before Christmas this year. 

The viral teaser ended with the chilling dialogue of Dilwale star, who heard saying, "Dar nahi dehshat hoon (I am not just fear, I am terror, this Christmas fear wears the crown."

As the new trailer gained popularity on social media, several fans and friends of SRK rushed to the comment section to express their excitement. 

One fan noted, "I should wait another 10 months and 29 days."

"It's showtime, King," another commented.

While a third said, "Box office Toofan loading."

For those unaware, Siddharth Anand's latest directorial film, King, will premiere in theatres on December 24th, 2026. 

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji also star in leading roles.  

Anuv Jain, Aditya Roy Kapur pose with British rocker Yungblud: See sweet snaps
Anuv Jain, Aditya Roy Kapur pose with British rocker Yungblud: See sweet snaps
Hadiqa Kiani explains why she’s missing from ‘Pakistan Idol’ season 2
Hadiqa Kiani explains why she’s missing from ‘Pakistan Idol’ season 2
Merub Ali fuels dating buzz with singer Havi after Asim Azhar break up
Merub Ali fuels dating buzz with singer Havi after Asim Azhar break up
Mouni Roy opens up about harassment at Haryana event: 'I'm humiliated'
Mouni Roy opens up about harassment at Haryana event: 'I'm humiliated'
Kamaal R Khan faces major legal fallout linked to Mumbai firing case
Kamaal R Khan faces major legal fallout linked to Mumbai firing case
'Homebound' star Ishaan Khatter pens emotional note after Oscar exit
'Homebound' star Ishaan Khatter pens emotional note after Oscar exit
Sonu Nigam speaks out on Javed Akhtar’s blunt jab at ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ remake
Sonu Nigam speaks out on Javed Akhtar’s blunt jab at ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ remake
Suniel Shetty rejects multibillion deal to protect his children from ‘blemish’
Suniel Shetty rejects multibillion deal to protect his children from ‘blemish’
Raha joins Neetu Kapoor for Radhika Sarathkumar meet at Ranbir’s new home
Raha joins Neetu Kapoor for Radhika Sarathkumar meet at Ranbir’s new home
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul bring star power to Ahan Shetty’s ‘Border 2’ premiere
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul bring star power to Ahan Shetty’s ‘Border 2’ premiere
Sunny Deol’s special tribute to Dharmendra in Border 2 wins hearts
Sunny Deol’s special tribute to Dharmendra in Border 2 wins hearts
Maya Ali gushes over Hania Amir’s ‘cute’ look in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’
Maya Ali gushes over Hania Amir’s ‘cute’ look in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

Popular News

Charli xcx promotes new mockumentary 'The Moment' at Sundance Film Festival

Charli xcx promotes new mockumentary 'The Moment' at Sundance Film Festival
7 minutes ago
US weather: Powerful winter storm triggers widespread chaos across country

US weather: Powerful winter storm triggers widespread chaos across country
2 hours ago
Everything to know about Neo: D4vd's pal arrested after court no-show

Everything to know about Neo: D4vd's pal arrested after court no-show
2 hours ago