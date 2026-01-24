Shah Rukh Khan finally confirms release date of his upcoming film 'King' 

Shah Rukh Khan has finally revealed the release date of his highly anticipated film, King.
On Saturday, January 24th, the Jawan actor turned to his Instagram account to release another teaser of his upcoming movie, alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.
"#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement," Khan stated in the caption.
The forty-five-second trailer begins with the anticipated background music with the message, "It's time to Roar," with the superstar's actual roar from the snow-covered mountains.
Notably, the action-filled footage ended with the announcement, "End the year with Fear," as Shah Rukh Khan’s new film is arriving in the theatres a day before Christmas this year.
The viral teaser ended with the chilling dialogue of Dilwale star, who heard saying, "Dar nahi dehshat hoon (I am not just fear, I am terror, this Christmas fear wears the crown."
As the new trailer gained popularity on social media, several fans and friends of SRK rushed to the comment section to express their excitement.
One fan noted, "I should wait another 10 months and 29 days."
"It's showtime, King," another commented.
While a third said, "Box office Toofan loading."
For those unaware, Siddharth Anand's latest directorial film, King, will premiere in theatres on December 24th, 2026.
In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji also star in leading roles.