  • By Hania Jamil
Aryan Khan gives Shah Rukh Khan shout-out after 'King' release date teaser

  • By Hania Jamil
Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed the date of his big-screen return and his son, Aryan Khan, has reacted to the announcement in his own style.

On Saturday, January 24, the Bollywood superstar revealed a release date teaser for his highly anticipated movie, King, with a roaring clip, which also marks his first theatrical release in three years.

Reposting the teaser on his Instagram Story, the young director celebrated his father's return to the theatres with a one-word remark, noting, "Baap."

picture credit: Aryan Khan/ Instagram
picture credit: Aryan Khan/ Instagram

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Pathaan (2023), the teaser revealed that King will hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

The announcement has caused a frenzy among the fans of the superstar, who are eager to see Shah Rukh in the action thriller.

Moreover, King will also act as a theatrical debut for Aryan's sister and Shah Rukh's only daughter, Suhana Khan.

Other star-studded cast members include, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, and Raghav Juyal.

King is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand for Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures

