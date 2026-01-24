Anuv Jain, Aditya Roy Kapur pose with British rocker Yungblud: See sweet snaps

In a surprising meet-and-greet, British rockstar Yungblud was spotted with some high-profile names of Bollywood ahead of his performance at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse this weekend.
On Saturday, January 24, Devraj Sanyal, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group in India & South Asia, turned to his Instagram account to share some snaps from a party that he hosted.
In the clicks, Yungblud could be seen posing with Anuv Jain, the Big Dawgs rapper Hanumankind, and actor and known guitar enthusiast Aditya Roy Kapur.
"Last night, my home stopped being a house. It became a collision point," Sanyal penned with a carousel of clicks.
He added, "A dinner table where artists, builders, and believers sat shoulder to shoulder, not chasing moments, but making them, anchored by one unstoppable force…. Dom aka @yungblud."
"In the room: fire, quiet genius, rock-and-roll spirit, sharp minds. Talk that went past charts and cycles & straight into culture, India, English music, and why rock isn't dead — it's just been waiting for someone brave enough to bleed for it again," Sanyal wrote.
The breakdown singer is set to headline Lollapalooza India 2026, scheduled for Sunday, January 25.