Sunny Deol’s 'Border 2' makes strong debut in key cities

Border 2 makes a strong debut at the Indian box office, emerging as Bollywood’s biggest opener of 2025–26 after Chhaava.
The Sunny Deol starrer war drama collected nearly Rs 32–33 crore nett on its opening day, an outstanding amount considering it released on a non-holiday.
On Day 2, the film witnessed an impressive growth, earning an estimated Rs 33–34 crore nett, marking a 20%jump from its release day.
This takes the two-day total to around Rs 61–62 crore nett, solidifying the film’s position among the most hit films in Indian history, holding a strong position heading into the Republic Day weekend.
Border 2 saw a smooth momentum in Mumbai, which recorded nearly 40% growth, with the Mumbai–Pune belt showing a spike of close to 50%.
Gujarat also reported strong gains, while northern regions such as Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also reported impressive outcomes.
Border 2’s further business is heavily dependent on walk-in audiences over the weekend.
Advance bookings for Sunday are already strong, with trade estimates suggesting a Rs 40 crore-plus day, which would comfortably push the film past the Rs 100 crore nett weekend mark.
Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, and is poised for a strong first week at the box office.