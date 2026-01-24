Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Sunny Deol’s 'Border 2' makes strong debut in key cities

Border 2 saw a smooth momentum in Mumbai, which recorded nearly 40% growth, with the Mumbai–Pune belt showing a spike of close to 50%

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 makes strong debut in key cities
Sunny Deol’s 'Border 2' makes strong debut in key cities

Border 2 makes a strong debut at the Indian box office, emerging as Bollywood’s biggest opener of 2025–26 after Chhaava.

The Sunny Deol starrer war drama collected nearly Rs 32–33 crore nett on its opening day, an outstanding amount considering it released on a non-holiday.

On Day 2, the film witnessed an impressive growth, earning an estimated Rs 33–34 crore nett, marking a 20%jump from its release day.

This takes the two-day total to around Rs 61–62 crore nett, solidifying the film’s position among the most hit films in Indian history, holding a strong position heading into the Republic Day weekend.

Border 2 saw a smooth momentum in Mumbai, which recorded nearly 40% growth, with the Mumbai–Pune belt showing a spike of close to 50%.

Gujarat also reported strong gains, while northern regions such as Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also reported impressive outcomes.

Border 2’s further business is heavily dependent on walk-in audiences over the weekend.

Advance bookings for Sunday are already strong, with trade estimates suggesting a Rs 40 crore-plus day, which would comfortably push the film past the Rs 100 crore nett weekend mark.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, and is poised for a strong first week at the box office.

Aryan Khan gives Shah Rukh Khan shout-out after 'King' release date teaser
Aryan Khan gives Shah Rukh Khan shout-out after 'King' release date teaser
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain announce birth of baby girl with adorable snap
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain announce birth of baby girl with adorable snap
Umer Aalam ties knot with Fizza in intimate nikah ceremony
Umer Aalam ties knot with Fizza in intimate nikah ceremony
Anuv Jain, Aditya Roy Kapur pose with British rocker Yungblud: See sweet snaps
Anuv Jain, Aditya Roy Kapur pose with British rocker Yungblud: See sweet snaps
Shah Rukh Khan finally confirms release date of his upcoming film 'King'
Shah Rukh Khan finally confirms release date of his upcoming film 'King'
Hadiqa Kiani explains why she’s missing from ‘Pakistan Idol’ season 2
Hadiqa Kiani explains why she’s missing from ‘Pakistan Idol’ season 2
Merub Ali fuels dating buzz with singer Havi after Asim Azhar break up
Merub Ali fuels dating buzz with singer Havi after Asim Azhar break up
Mouni Roy opens up about harassment at Haryana event: 'I'm humiliated'
Mouni Roy opens up about harassment at Haryana event: 'I'm humiliated'
Kamaal R Khan faces major legal fallout linked to Mumbai firing case
Kamaal R Khan faces major legal fallout linked to Mumbai firing case
'Homebound' star Ishaan Khatter pens emotional note after Oscar exit
'Homebound' star Ishaan Khatter pens emotional note after Oscar exit
Sonu Nigam speaks out on Javed Akhtar’s blunt jab at ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ remake
Sonu Nigam speaks out on Javed Akhtar’s blunt jab at ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ remake
Suniel Shetty rejects multibillion deal to protect his children from ‘blemish’
Suniel Shetty rejects multibillion deal to protect his children from ‘blemish’

Popular News

Dakota Johnson, Role Model fuel dating rumours with PDA-filled date

Dakota Johnson, Role Model fuel dating rumours with PDA-filled date
25 minutes ago
Wayne Rooney beams with pride as son Kai make Old Trafford debut

Wayne Rooney beams with pride as son Kai make Old Trafford debut
35 minutes ago
Channing Tatum chokes up at Sundance Festival as 'Josephine' wins over fans

Channing Tatum chokes up at Sundance Festival as 'Josephine' wins over fans

54 minutes ago