Saboor Aly reacts to Shehzad Roy's pre-school pressure critique: 'Feels so unfair'

Saboor Aly recently shared her two cents on Shehzad Roy’s interesting take on the pressure parents often face over pre-school admission.
While reacting to the 48-year-old singer’s newly released song, Late Ho Gaye (feat. Students Of Zindagi Trust Schools), based on educational system of Pakistan, the 30-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 24.
Aly posted Roy's recently released video and agreed with the empowering message, saying she’s going through it as well.
“This is exactly what I'm going through right now,” the Parizaad star wrote.
Aly, who will soon star in drama series Pehli Barish, went on to say, “Serena is still so little, but here we are in the school admission race already.”
According to the Mushkil actress, the pressure is real, and honestly, it feels so unfair for parents and for the tiny souls too.
In the end, Saboor Aly, who is married to Ali Ansari, noted, “This truly needed to be addressed.”
The actress’ appreciative post comes after the Laga Reh hitmaker released a song based on educational system of Pakistan in which parents are somehow pressured into admitting their toddlers to pre-schools at earliest age.
In collaboration with Ufone and PTCL, Shehzad Roy released a clip with a thought-provoking song that read, “Have you ever faced this personally, or seen it happen to someone else?”