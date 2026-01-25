Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move

Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
Royal

Both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have been keeping a safe distance from their parents amid Epstein's links

  • By Hania Jamil
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's troubles have continued to follow them in 2026, amid their parents' , Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Both princesses spent Christmas with the royal family instead of their parents, and the most recent reports have shared that Eugenie has completely cut off Andrew in the wake of his never-ending scandals.

Meanwhile, Beatrice is said to be "trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the royal family."

Besides Andrew's troubles, Princess Beatrice has faced concerns from her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as it has now been claimed that one of his businesses has been put into administration.

His interior company, Banda Property, won a contract to work on a £125 million seaside luxury development by Rory O'Brien in Australia.

However, four years after Edoardo worked on the 37-storey tower, the project collapsed, with the firm behind it entering administration and owing backers £10 million, according to The Sun.

The outlet said the plot has now been sealed off with signs saying, "Mortgagee in Possession".

For the unversed, Princess Beatrice tied the knot with Edoardo in 2020, and the couple share two daughters together: Siennna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi (born 2021) and Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi (born 2025).

