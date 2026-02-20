Hania Aamir breaks silence after online backlash over linked with Umer Mukhtar

Hania Aamir responded to recent online chatter connecting her to Umer Mukhtar, stressing her commitment to accountability and safe spaces for women.
Amid Mukhtar’s harassment controversy, the Anaa starlet faced strong backlash for having close ties with Hum Television Network's popular producer.
Taking to Instagram account on Friday, Hania shared a statement, saying, "My name has recently been mentioned in online conversations regarding a situation I had no knowledge of or involvement in. I want to address this clearly.”
She went on to say, “I hold a zero-tolerance stance toward harassment, exploitation, and any conduct that compromises the safety and dignity of women and girls. These are serious realities that must always be treated with gravity and respect.”
“I support the courage it takes to come forward and stand firmly for environments where every woman and girl feels safe, heard, and protected. In light of the concerns raised, I want to distance myself from the individual being discussed,” Hania further added.
The Mere Humsafar star noted, “Any perceived association should not be interpreted as endorsement of another person’s actions. My commitment remains to accountability, respect, and fostering safer spaces across all industries and communities.”
Highlighting the women’s safety, she concluded, “We all share a responsibility to challenge harmful behaviour, support those who speak up, and uphold standards that protect the dignity and safety of women and girls at all times.”
Notably, the harassment allegations came into light after Pakistani model and influencer, Mahnoor Rahim has accused the senior producer of harassing her once on social media, with uncomfortable, random direct messages (DMs.)