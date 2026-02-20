Hania Aamir dragged into harassment row over close ties with Umer Mukhtar  

Hania Aamir is under fire for having close ties with Hum Television Network's popular producer Umer Mukhtar.
Earlier this week, a Pakistani model and influencer, Mahnoor Rahim, sparked an online debate after publicly questioning the actress, as she is a best friend of Umer.
The Lahore-based digital creator has accused the senior producer of harassing her once on social media, with uncomfortable, random direct messages (DMs.)
In a video message, which has now been making rounds on the internet, Mahnoor alleged that after Umer's marriage to his wife, Dua, he virtually flirted with her by sending her late-night messages.
She also criticized Hania for having close ties with the person who used to harass girls on social media.
The aspiring influencer and model further raised her concerns by highlighting how the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu actress, who is also the UN National Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan, could have a close tie with the "man who exploits underage girls."
She emphasized that, as a Goodwill Ambassador, it is her job to provide a safe space to the girls rather than sit with the culprits.
As of now, neither Hania Aamir nor Umer Mukhtar has responded to Mahnoor Rahim's these eyebrow-raising claims.