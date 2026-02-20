Umer Mukhtar's harassment controversy takes shocking turn as more victims speak out

The harassment controversy of Umer Mukhtar, a famous Pakistani producer, has taken a shocking turn as more victims have come forward.
It all started with a now viral video of social media influencer Mahnoor Rahim, who without naming the producer detailed a story of her allegedly receiving texts late at night from the aforementioned producer.
Back in 2023, Mahnoor was in Canada visiting her sister, when around 3 am, she received a text from Mukhtar.
As per Mahnoor, the producer reached out to her via direct message, which she initially assumed was work-related.
However, when she questioned why he was messaging at that hour, he allegedly responded that he was texting “just to chit chat.”
Though she did not name him, she did make it clear that the producer is linked to a very famous Pakistani actress.
It wasn't difficult for social media users to figure out the star was none other than Hania Aamir, who shares a close bond with Mukhtar.
Her video was in no time filled with comments naming Umer Mukhtar as the producer the influencer was talking about.
On user commented, “Umer mukhtar happened the same w me a few years ago.”
Another agreed, sharing remarks, “I wish I had the courage to share the worst experience I’ve had with this person. Yes he is Umer Mukhtar.”
One of the users wrote, “Hahahahah someone has the same story gallll!!!”
It's worth mentioning here that Umer Mukhtar is yet to comment on the ongoing controversy.