Ushna Shah pens emotional open letter on issue close to her heart

Ushna Shah, who is one of the most outspoken celebrities when it comes to animal rights in Pakistan, has penned a strongly worded letter addressed to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
On Thursday, February 19, the Balaa actress shared the letter on her Instagram account, which began with highlighting the CM's efforts in Punjab on issues such as cleanliness, public order and women's safety.
While she hailed the efforts, Ushna highlighted the one topic which is failing to get notice by authorities: animal abuse.
Writing about a disturbing incident, the statement noted, "I recently saw a video of a dog tied to a vehicle and dragged helplessly along a main road in Punjab. In the comments, people wrote that Maryam Nawaz is killing animals. Whether fair or unfair, this is the perception forming because cruelty cases keep happening without visible deterrence and under your leadership."
Ushna underscored different cases of abuse against animals, including organised dog fights, donkeys being beaten and animals crushed inside bulldozed markets.
In the statement, Ushna shared some of the key steps that can be taken to address such horrifying incidents, like enforcing animal cruelty laws with consequences, banning the keeping of wild animals as pets, and the introduction of province-wide spay and neuter programmes.
"If you take initiative and show kindness towards animals, in the spirit of the teachings of our Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), you could set an example not just for Punjab but for the rest of the country, and perhaps leaders in other provinces will follow. You are very close to winning over the rest of us too. Sincerely, Ushna Shah, " the concluding remarks read.
The letter, which was shared on the first of Ramadan, has been receiving wide support from fans and notable industry names alike.