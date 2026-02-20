Eric Dane death: Bollywood director Karan Johar reacts to his shocking demise

Once again, Karan Johar is among the first Bollywood celebrities who shared his grief on the demise of Eric Dane.
The 53-year-old filmmaker took to his Instagram Story and reacted to the death of the late actor, who died at the age of 53, on Thursday, February 19.
While sharing the reel from PEOPLE featuring the Grey's Anatomy star, Johar caption the post, “This is so sad......”
The Bollywood director also paid tribute to James Van Der Beek, who died two weeks ago following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer at the age of 48.
At that time, Karan Johar in his Instagram Story, penned, “I had loved Dawson's creek and this news was indeed very sad to wake upto....”
Eric Dane’s family confirmed to PEOPLE that he died on Thursday afternoon following a battle with ALS aka Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a fatal neurodegenerative disease, affecting motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, with no known cure.
The Euphoria actor was famous for his roles as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy, which he played from 2006 until 2012 and the reprised it in 2021.
The late actor was last seen in the second season of a medical drama Brilliant Minds in late 2025.
Dane is survived by his actress wife Rebecca Gayheart, and their two teen daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine.