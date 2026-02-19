Rajkummar Rao's filming schedule for Sourav Ganguly biopic revealed

News
  By Hania Jamil
A highly anticipated biopic on former Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly, is set to star Rajkummar Rao in the lead role

Rajkummar Rao is all geared up to start the filming of the highly anticipated biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

The filming is set to kick off in March 2026, as fans have shared their excitement about seeing one of the most iconic sports figures on the big screen.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the filming is set to span across multiple cities, including London, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Furthermore, it was shared that the team will film several sequences at real, historical venues that played a significant role in Sourav Ganguly's cricketing journey. 

Among them, the creators have chosen Lord's Cricket Ground as one of the most prominent locations, revealed sources.

An insider told the outlet, "Makers have identified Lord's and Eden Gardens as key locations to authentically recreate defining chapters from Ganguly's cricket career. Lord's, often referred to as the Mecca of Cricket, holds historic significance in Ganguly's journey and hence makers have decided to shoot at the real locations."

The film also plans to shoot at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the home ground of Ganguly's early playing days and the site of several memorable Test victories. 

It was shared that the process to secure the necessary permissions is underway, with the production team aiming to begin principal photography in March across multiple cities.

