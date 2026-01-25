Brooklyn Beckham's ex breaks silence after shocking claim: ‘There are two sides’

Entertainment
  By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend, Afton McKeith recently shed light on the ongoing drama in the Beckham family.

The actress, 25, who dated the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham when they were younger, told The Sun that Brooklyn indeed struggled with life in the spotlight.

“A lot has gone on over the years. This has not just happened suddenly,” she said, adding, “Brooklyn was telling the truth in his post. It was hard for him growing up.”

According to the daughter of Scottish TV personality Gillian McKeith, there are two sides to every story, but she knows growing up in the spotlight was challenging for him.

She went on to claim Brooklyn suffered from anxiety and felt the world was "constantly waiting for him to muck up".

In the end, Afton McKeith shared that she believed his parents "could have protected him more" and should have considered the "impact" of the Beckham public brand.

In his long emotional post on his Instagram account, Brooklyn Beckham, on January 19, slammed his parents, claiming that they had been trying “endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz in the name of publicity.

He also noted, "I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

