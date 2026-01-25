Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
Victoria Beckham thrills Spice Girls fans with sweet birthday wish for Emma Bunton

Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt message to mark her former girl group mate Emma Bunton's special day

Amid her ongoing family chaos, Victoria Beckham is marking a special day.

The former Spice Girls star took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, January 25, to pen a heartfelt message, ringing in the milestone 50th birthday of her ex-girl group member, Emma Bunton.

Celebrating the special day, Victoria wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton.”

The lovely message was accompanied by a sweet photo of the Spice Girls members, including Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie C, who reunited to mark the Forever hitmaker's birthday.

Mentioning the latter two in the tribute, the Posh Spice wrote, “I love you girls so much @gerihalliwellhorner @melaniecmusic xxxxxxx.”

However, the heartwarming tribute marked a noticeable absence of the fifth Spice Girls star Mel B, who are speculated to have maintain a complex, long-term friendship.

Joining his better half in wishing Emma a happy birthday, David Beckham commented on the post, “This made me happy. I can only imagine how the spice girls fans feel @spicegirls @victoriabeckham special night celebrating Emma @emmaleebunton x.”

Fans’ reactions:

Victoria Beckham’s delightful post sparked excitement among the Spice Girls fans, who flooded the comments with their adorable messages.

“How wonderful to see you all together! Girls, come back from your tour!,” demanded a first.

Another wrote, “THIS IS SO ICONIC.”

“Forever the upscale Victoria all the support and love from the heart to the mother and the talented artist Victoria,” added a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth gushed, “Wow… every woman here looks better than she did when she was ‘it’ … that’s phenomenal.”

About Spice Girls:

Formed back in 1994, Spice Girls were a British girl group consisting of five members, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel B and Melanie C.

