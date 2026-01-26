Tom Cruise's intriguing role in Alejandro Iñárritu's new film finally revealed 

Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
  By Fatima Hassan
Tom Cruise' surprise character in Alejandro Iñárritu's upcoming film is not a secret anymore! 

During a recent episode of the My Mom's Basement podcast, Deadline’s Senior Film Reporter Justin Kroll unveiled the details of the Top Gun actor's new role in Digger

The collaboration between Cruise and the renowned filmmaker was initially announced by Warner Bros in December last year.

Since the release of the poster, fans have been speculating about the new portrayal of the Oscar-winning actor in his upcoming film.

However, Justin has tried to decrease a little curiosity of fans as he suggested that audiences may not recognize him in his typical leading man guise.

He additionally clarified that Digger is not strictly a comedy but rather a "multi-genre" film for Tom Cruise fans.

As the synopsis of the film describes the actor's role as, "The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's saviour before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything." 

Alejandro González Iñárritu's forthcoming film will premiere in theatres on October 1st, 2026. 

Apart from Tom Cruise, Digger also stars Sophie Wilde, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Jesse Plemons and others in the leading roles. 

