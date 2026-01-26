Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz set to follow Prince Harry with tell-all book

Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly being offered a seven-figure deal to write a tell-all book, a move that would see the couple follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps.

As per The Sun, a source shared that the aspiring chef and his wife the Lola actress are in talks to the publishing company, who previously published Prince Harry's explosive autobiography, Spare.

An insider told the publication, “Everyone is clamouring to get their hands on this. These firms don’t have any loyalty to Victoria and David Beckham, and are happy to pay for Brooklyn to get everything off his chest, especially given his willingness to permanently cut all ties with his parents.”

The source continued, “He clearly has a lot on his mind and now is the time to put the truth on paper. The ball is completely in his and Nicola’s court and their literary options are limitless, especially if Brooklyn really feels like he has a 300-page book in him.”

There is speculation that the pair could follow Prince Harry’s lead by participating in a high-profile, Oprah Winfrey–style interview.

Notably, Brooklyn’s and Nicola’s plans for a bombshell memoir came after he called out his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn's shared statement on Monday, sharing that he doesn't want to reconcile with parents David and Victoria and accused them of getting involved in his relationship with Peltz, 31.

