Charli XCX rocks 2026 Sundance Film Fest with three screenings: ‘was funnnn’

Charli XCX is overjoyed for her latest career move.
The Brat hitmaker turned to Instagram on Sunday, January 25, to release a carousel of photos from the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where three of her films were screened, lighting up the high-profile event.
Reflecting on her feelings on the major achievement, she penned, “sundance 2026!!!!! that was funnnnn <3 i feel so incredibly grateful to have been a part of 3 films at this festival, each helmed by a director with a potent vision: cathy yan, aidan zamiri and gregg araki i love you so much!!!!”
At the star-studded film festival, Charli’s three films – The Gallerist, The Moment, and I Want Your S*x – were screened.
Taking pride in her success, the Speed Drive singer stated, “im so proud of what we each made together!! The Gallerist, The Moment, I Want Your Sex - i love these films with all my heart!!!!!! thank you @sundanceorg for championing these f**king fabulous filmmakers. i love movies <3.”
The Gallerist:
The Gallerist is a dark comedy thriller film that revolves around the story of “a gallerist, driven by desperation, hatches a scheme to sell a dead guy at Art Basel Miami,” shared IMDb.
It stars Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Sterling K. Brown, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Charli XCX.
The Moment:
The Moment is a mockumentary film on the life of “a rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.”
Its ensemble cast include Charli XCX, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, and Isaac Powell.
I Want Your Sex:
I Want Your S*x is an erotic comedy thriller film featuring “Elliot landing a job for Erika Tracy as her sexual muse.”
Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, Mason Gooding, Charli XCX, and Daveed Diggs are included in the star-studded cast.