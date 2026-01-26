Kanye West admits 'deeper injury' in shocking antisemitic apology  

Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, made a bombshell mental health confession as he issued a shocking apology over his previous antisemitic rants.
Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband penned a lengthy letter, which was published as an ad in the Wall Street Journal.
On Monday, January 26, the Wall Street Journal published the controversial rapper’s letter as an ad, in which he admitted that many of his most controversial public moments came into the spotlight due to his mental traumas.
“At the time, the focus was on the visible damage—the fracture, the swelling, and the immediate physical trauma,” Kim Kardashian’s former husband noted.
He additionally stated, "The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health," he wrote, "and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis."
The father of four went on to detail the side effects of his diagnosis, including the denial that anything is wrong.
Notably, the 24-time Grammy-winning American rapper issued an apology as he expressed deep "regret" for deliberately hurting the Jewish community with his antisemitic rants on his X account.
"I’m not asking for sympathy or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home," the rap icon remarked.
For those unaware, Kanye West, now known as Ye, launched swastika T-shirts last year to promote and sell merchandise featuring the Nazi swastika symbol , which sparked immense outrage among fans and celebrities.