Ethan Hawke reveals unbelievable advice he gave to daughter Maya about ‘Stranger Things’

  By Salima Bhutto
Ethan Hawke recently revealed the unbelievable advice he gave to his daughter, Maya Hawke about Stranger Things series.

For the unversed, the actress starred as Robin Buckley in the Netflix series for the last three seasons, in short, she played her famous character for six years.

Now, in an interview with Variety, the 55-year-old actor, who recently earned an Oscar nomination for his lead performance in Blue Moon, revealed the advice she gave to his 27-year-old daughter, 

“Time to move on. You got to do it, and move on,” he said. “Don’t look back,” said the legendary actor.

Last year, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress also suggested some films only get made based on their stars’ Instagram followers, saying, “I don’t care about Instagram. Instagram sucks.”

While talking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the junior Hawke went on to say, “Right, well just so you know, if you have over this many followers you can get the movie funded.”

According to the Inside Out 2 performer, it’s a really confusing line to walk.

On professional front, Maya Hawke, who was last seen in Stranger Things Season 5, will star in a rom-com Wishful Thinking alongside Lewis Pullman.

The Asteroid City actress will also appear in Revolver and the thriller movie, One Night Only.

