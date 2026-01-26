Sydney Sweeney lands in trouble for trespassing Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign

Sydney Sweeney is likely to get into legal trouble for violating law to promote her new lingerie line.
The Euphoria actress found herself at the centre of a new controversy as she reportedly climbed the iconic Hollywood sign in LA to hang bras on one of the letters for the promotion purpose.
As per the video obtained by TMZ, Sweeney was seen scaling the “H” of the Hollywood Sign under cover of darkness, with her production crew recorded the moment.
The outlet confirmed that The Housemaid actress obtained a permit from FilmLA to shoot the promotional video.
However, she did not receive authorization to climb or alter the Hollywood Sign - which is supervised by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
An official email obtained by the aforementioned outlet confirmed that no permission was granted for the activity and can cause potential legal consequences.
This controversy comes amid the success of Sydney Sweeney's new film, The Housemaid - released on December 19, 2025.