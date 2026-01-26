Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Kristen Stewart fires wild threat to Trump as she unveils bold career move

The ‘Twilight’ actress announces dramatic career move in response to President Trump’s America-first film industry policies

  • By Sidra Khan
Kristen Stewart fires wild threat to Trump as she unveils bold career move
Kristen Stewart fires wild threat to Trump as she unveils bold career move

Kristen Stewart has declared she’s not someone who blindly follows President Trump’s orders, whether just or unjust.

A few months back, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, announced plans to introduce a 100% tariff on any movies made outside the United States to encourage filmmaking in America.

Speaking to The Times, Kristen Stewart lashed out at Trump’s policies, announcing that she is planning to move out of the U.S. to pursue her directorial career.

During the interview, the Twilight actress noted that due to the president’s policies, she “can’t work freely” in the States. Hence, she has decided to create films in Europe.

She also criticized Donald Trump’s idea of imposing a 100% tax on movies made out of the U.S., calling the move “terrifying” for the film industry.

Opening up about her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, Stewart said that the movie was filmed in Lativia as “it would have been impossible to do in the States.”

"Reality is breaking completely under Trump. But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in. I can’t work freely there. But I don’t want to give up completely,” she stated.

Issuing an eye-popping threat to Trump, Kristen Stewart lashed out, “I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people."

Notably, Trump's proposal has not yet gained further momentum.

Katie Price makes big move after her high-profile wedding with Lee Andrews
Katie Price makes big move after her high-profile wedding with Lee Andrews
Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall
Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall
Elton John’s shocking response to paparazzi outside hotel sparks frenzy
Elton John’s shocking response to paparazzi outside hotel sparks frenzy
Ethan Hawke reveals unbelievable advice he gave to daughter Maya about ‘Stranger Things’
Ethan Hawke reveals unbelievable advice he gave to daughter Maya about ‘Stranger Things’
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz set to follow Prince Harry with tell-all book
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz set to follow Prince Harry with tell-all book
Charli XCX rocks 2026 Sundance Film Fest with three screenings: ‘was funnnn’
Charli XCX rocks 2026 Sundance Film Fest with three screenings: ‘was funnnn’
Harry Styles expands Together, Together Tour with more Wembley dates
Harry Styles expands Together, Together Tour with more Wembley dates
Natalie Portman slams 2026 Oscars over female director snub
Natalie Portman slams 2026 Oscars over female director snub
Melanie C subtly targets Spice Girls mate Victoria amid Beckham family drama
Melanie C subtly targets Spice Girls mate Victoria amid Beckham family drama
JoJo Siwa hints at embarking on new chapter with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa hints at embarking on new chapter with Chris Hughes
Robert Pattinson makes surprising confession about fatherhood 2 years after daughter's birth
Robert Pattinson makes surprising confession about fatherhood 2 years after daughter's birth
Kim Vo, hairstylist to Kate Hudson and Britney Spears, dies tragically at 55
Kim Vo, hairstylist to Kate Hudson and Britney Spears, dies tragically at 55

Popular News

Apple to bring updated Siri variant in February: Report

Apple to bring updated Siri variant in February: Report
27 minutes ago
Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK

Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK
38 minutes ago
Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall

Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall

3 hours ago