Kristen Stewart fires wild threat to Trump as she unveils bold career move

Kristen Stewart has declared she’s not someone who blindly follows President Trump’s orders, whether just or unjust.
A few months back, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, announced plans to introduce a 100% tariff on any movies made outside the United States to encourage filmmaking in America.
Speaking to The Times, Kristen Stewart lashed out at Trump’s policies, announcing that she is planning to move out of the U.S. to pursue her directorial career.
During the interview, the Twilight actress noted that due to the president’s policies, she “can’t work freely” in the States. Hence, she has decided to create films in Europe.
She also criticized Donald Trump’s idea of imposing a 100% tax on movies made out of the U.S., calling the move “terrifying” for the film industry.
Opening up about her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, Stewart said that the movie was filmed in Lativia as “it would have been impossible to do in the States.”
"Reality is breaking completely under Trump. But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in. I can’t work freely there. But I don’t want to give up completely,” she stated.
Issuing an eye-popping threat to Trump, Kristen Stewart lashed out, “I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people."
Notably, Trump's proposal has not yet gained further momentum.