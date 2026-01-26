Elton John’s shocking response to paparazzi outside hotel sparks frenzy

Elton John's harsh response to paparazzi outside a hotel in Paris sparked an online debate.
The legendary singer - who attended the Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 fashion show with his husband, David Furnish on Sunday, January 25, in France seemingly lost his cool on journalists waiting to greet him.
In a video shared by Instagram account AMAR Taoualit, Elton's husband could be seen offering him a hand as soon as the Cold Heart cooner gets off his car.
As Elton walked towards the main gate of what appeared to be a hotel, paparazzi gathered outside greeted him, to which the 78-year-old responded with "fuck off".
The reporters then quickly apologised to the singer - who had a difficulty walking up to his gate given that he underwent two knee surgeries in 2024, noting, "sorry, we respect you."
Soon after the video went viral, it divided the internet with some fans dubbing Elton's reaction as "rude", while, others highlighted that the Sacrifice singer was angry because of the flash lights as he is legally "blind".
One user commented, "Doesn’t need to be rude, disappointed"
Another claimed, "He's always had a bad attitude. He never says things nicely."
"All that money and yet he’s still angry," noted a third.
While many fans explained how Elton has been dealing with ageing, blindness and health issues following his knee surgeries.
One user noted, "Do you all not know he is going blind and they have been told that the flashing lights scare him and make him scared and unstable on his feet? But they still do it!"
Another penned, "Dear haters: look at the tape. He was responding to the bright lights now that he’s legally blind and it was a hazard…."
"What is your point with this? You were blocking him to get a pic? He obviously has a harder time getting around than he used to. Give him space!," one fan explained.