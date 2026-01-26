Hania Amir’s cousin spills truth about dimple surgery rumours

Trending
  By Fatima Nadeem
Hania Amir, one of the Pakistan's most popular television and film star enjoys huge international fanbase.

The gorgeous star often finds herself at the center of speculation with many claiming that she has undergone surgeries particularly pointing to her visible dimples.

A few months ago, a dermatologist suggested that Hania  might have had dimpleplasty to enhance her dimples.

However, her first cousin recently came forward to clear the air surrounding her dimples.

Taking to Facebook account, her cousin Noreen Shaad wrote, “As Hania Amir’s first cousin and a close family relative, I feel it is important to clarify the false information being widely shared on YouTube and Instagram. Hania Amir’s dimples and fair complexion are completely natural."

She went on to share, "They are not the result of any surgery or cosmetic procedure. She has been naturally pretty and cute since childhood, which is evident from her school, college, and university photographs.”

Alongside the post, her cousin also shared photos from Hania's school and university days and said that these photographs "are shared only to correct misinformation and provide factual reference."

Noreen further asked YouTubers and Instagram creators to check their information carefully before posting and not to spread false stories just to gain views.

Hania, who made her debut with the Pakistani film Janaan has recently played the role of Ayra in hit Tv series Meri Zindagi Hai Tu which has garnered widespread acclaim in India as well.

