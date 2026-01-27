Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

King Charles issues urgent notice as danger hits home: ‘take extra care’

King Charles office makes crucial announcement amid major safety threat

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles issues urgent notice as danger hits home: ‘take extra care’
King Charles issues urgent notice as danger hits home: ‘take extra care’

King Charles' office has issued an urgent advisory to ensure public safety.

On Tuesday, January 26, the official Instagram account of Sandringham estate issued a statement to update on monarch's tough decision for children safety amid extreme weather.

"Notice: Due to high winds, we have made the decision to close the Children's Play Area for the safety of our visitors. We advise you to take extra care when exploring the Estate grounds today," read the official notice.

This notice came shortly after The Met Office made an official announcement which read, "#StormChandra has been named and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday."

King Charles issues urgent notice as danger hits home: ‘take extra care’

"Flooding and travel disruption is likely in places and there will also be some significant snow across higher ground in some northern areas," it added.

Prince William rejects King Charles’ offer for Harry, Meghan: ‘too much too soon’
Prince William rejects King Charles’ offer for Harry, Meghan: ‘too much too soon’
Prince Harry shares delightful update after Meghan’s doc screening at Sundance
Prince Harry shares delightful update after Meghan’s doc screening at Sundance
Princess Charlene celebrates key event with Prince Albert after 48th birthday
Princess Charlene celebrates key event with Prince Albert after 48th birthday
Princess Charlotte to mark milestone with touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Princess Charlotte to mark milestone with touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Zara Tindall forced into sudden evacuation in latest outing for safety reasons
Zara Tindall forced into sudden evacuation in latest outing for safety reasons
Princess Anne, King Charles debunk feud rumours with special move
Princess Anne, King Charles debunk feud rumours with special move
Princess Beatrice leaves UK after Andrew, Sarah’s drama puts her in tight spot
Princess Beatrice leaves UK after Andrew, Sarah’s drama puts her in tight spot
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie trapped in tough spot amid Andrew-Fergie fallout
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie trapped in tough spot amid Andrew-Fergie fallout
Meghan & Harry hit another snag as doc film fails to fill Sundance screening
Meghan & Harry hit another snag as doc film fails to fill Sundance screening
Meghan Markle cheers as ‘Cookie Queens’ garners standing ovation at Sundance
Meghan Markle cheers as ‘Cookie Queens’ garners standing ovation at Sundance
Why Prince Harry desperately wants to ‘reconcile’ with Royal Family?
Why Prince Harry desperately wants to ‘reconcile’ with Royal Family?
Prince Harry hypes Meghan Markle as she debuts new documentary at Sundance
Prince Harry hypes Meghan Markle as she debuts new documentary at Sundance

Popular News

MGK, Megan Fox reunion rumours grow after another romantic outing

MGK, Megan Fox reunion rumours grow after another romantic outing

4 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz reaches first Australian Open semifinals with remarkable victory

Carlos Alcaraz reaches first Australian Open semifinals with remarkable victory

24 minutes ago
Prince William rejects King Charles’ offer for Harry, Meghan: ‘too much too soon’

Prince William rejects King Charles’ offer for Harry, Meghan: ‘too much too soon’
3 hours ago