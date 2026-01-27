King Charles issues urgent notice as danger hits home: ‘take extra care’

King Charles' office has issued an urgent advisory to ensure public safety.
On Tuesday, January 26, the official Instagram account of Sandringham estate issued a statement to update on monarch's tough decision for children safety amid extreme weather.
"Notice: Due to high winds, we have made the decision to close the Children's Play Area for the safety of our visitors. We advise you to take extra care when exploring the Estate grounds today," read the official notice.
This notice came shortly after The Met Office made an official announcement which read, "#StormChandra has been named and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday."
"Flooding and travel disruption is likely in places and there will also be some significant snow across higher ground in some northern areas," it added.