Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Princess Charlotte to mark milestone with touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Princess Charlotte is set to mark a major milestone after she turns at the age of 18

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Charlotte to mark milestone with touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Princess Charlotte to mark milestone with touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Princess Charlotte’s first tiara is set to carry a meaningful connection to Queen Elizabeth II, highlighting the royal family’s cherished traditions.

According to GB News, jewellery maker Anna Byers shared that the daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate will have her tiara moment, with the milestone carrying a special nod to her grandmother.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet she said: “Princess Charlotte will most likely wear her first tiara at 18.”

Byers added, “I would anticipate her choosing the Cartier Halo Tiara, which her mother, the Princess of Wales, wore for her own first tiara moment at her 2011 wedding to the Prince of Wales.”

She mentioned, “The tiara also has a lovely royal history - it was an 18th birthday present to the late Queen from her parents and has often been loaned to younger royals, including Princess Margaret and Princess Anne in their youth.”

The expert went on to share, “Choosing the piece would be a fitting tribute to three generations of royals!”

Last year, Princess Charlotte took on a more public role, attending senior royal events. Most recently, she joined the walk to St Mary Magdalene Church on Sandringham Estate for Christmas, sharing a subtle moment of reassurance with her older brother by lightly tapping his back.

Princess Charlene celebrates key event with Prince Albert after 48th birthday
Princess Charlene celebrates key event with Prince Albert after 48th birthday
Zara Tindall forced into sudden evacuation in latest outing for safety reasons
Zara Tindall forced into sudden evacuation in latest outing for safety reasons
Princess Anne, King Charles debunk feud rumours with special move
Princess Anne, King Charles debunk feud rumours with special move
Princess Beatrice leaves UK after Andrew, Sarah’s drama puts her in tight spot
Princess Beatrice leaves UK after Andrew, Sarah’s drama puts her in tight spot
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie trapped in tough spot amid Andrew-Fergie fallout
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie trapped in tough spot amid Andrew-Fergie fallout
Meghan & Harry hit another snag as doc film fails to fill Sundance screening
Meghan & Harry hit another snag as doc film fails to fill Sundance screening
Meghan Markle cheers as ‘Cookie Queens’ garners standing ovation at Sundance
Meghan Markle cheers as ‘Cookie Queens’ garners standing ovation at Sundance
Why Prince Harry desperately wants to ‘reconcile’ with Royal Family?
Why Prince Harry desperately wants to ‘reconcile’ with Royal Family?
Prince Harry hypes Meghan Markle as she debuts new documentary at Sundance
Prince Harry hypes Meghan Markle as she debuts new documentary at Sundance
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Burns Night with poet’s soothing stanza
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Burns Night with poet’s soothing stanza
Prince Harry’s stalker makes shocking court appearance during Mail trial
Prince Harry’s stalker makes shocking court appearance during Mail trial
Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move
Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move

Popular News

Sabalenka beats Melbourne heat to reach Australian Open semifinals

Sabalenka beats Melbourne heat to reach Australian Open semifinals

an hour ago
Minnesota shooting: Trump, Walz hold 'productive call' amid tensions

Minnesota shooting: Trump, Walz hold 'productive call' amid tensions
13 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message

Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message
13 hours ago