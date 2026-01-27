Princess Charlotte to mark milestone with touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Princess Charlotte’s first tiara is set to carry a meaningful connection to Queen Elizabeth II, highlighting the royal family’s cherished traditions.
According to GB News, jewellery maker Anna Byers shared that the daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate will have her tiara moment, with the milestone carrying a special nod to her grandmother.
Speaking exclusively to the outlet she said: “Princess Charlotte will most likely wear her first tiara at 18.”
Byers added, “I would anticipate her choosing the Cartier Halo Tiara, which her mother, the Princess of Wales, wore for her own first tiara moment at her 2011 wedding to the Prince of Wales.”
She mentioned, “The tiara also has a lovely royal history - it was an 18th birthday present to the late Queen from her parents and has often been loaned to younger royals, including Princess Margaret and Princess Anne in their youth.”
The expert went on to share, “Choosing the piece would be a fitting tribute to three generations of royals!”
Last year, Princess Charlotte took on a more public role, attending senior royal events. Most recently, she joined the walk to St Mary Magdalene Church on Sandringham Estate for Christmas, sharing a subtle moment of reassurance with her older brother by lightly tapping his back.