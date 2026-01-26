Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Meghan Markle cheers as ‘Cookie Queens’ garners standing ovation at Sundance

Meghan Markle offer a glimpse into her appearance at Sundance 2026 with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has marked a milestone moment at Sundance, celebrating a standing ovation for Cookie Queens at the prestigious film festival.

On Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account to offer a glimpse into her first outing with Prince Harry of 2026 at the Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

The couple stepped out to support the new documentary Cookie Queens, in which the pair serve as executive producers.

In a first post, Meghan dropped a collage video which started with a green poster of the documentary.

Her shared video also showcased the red carpet moments of Harry and Meghan with the crew of the film.

The video captured an image of a text on a theater screen reading "executive producers; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Harry, Duke of Sussex", a tribute to Archewell Productions and a few photos of Meghan greeting young scouts girls.

The next slide featured a clip from the screening, where the audience can be seen giving a standing ovation.

Notably, Meghan Markle attended the event with her husband, Prince Harry, as the documentary held a personal connection for her—she had been a Girl Scout during her childhood in California.

“As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film,” the Duchess of Sussex told Deadline.

She continued, “I’m proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary.”

“When we first viewed the early footage, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in,” the Cookie Queen's executive producer mentioned.

“The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanizing tone, and the glimpse behind the scenes of such a nostalgic — and also modern — tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible," Meghan noted.

To note, the documentary, Cookie Queens was directed by Alysa Nahmias and produced in partnership with Archewell Productions, AJNA Films, and Beautiful Stories.

