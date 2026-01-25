Prince Harry hypes Meghan Markle as she debuts new documentary at Sundance  

After his high-profile visit to the United Kingdom, Prince Harry showed unwavering support for his wife, Meghan Markle, for her latest career milestone.
On Sunday, January 25, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint appearance of this year, as the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, attended the Sundance Film Festival.
Meghan and Harry are pictured arriving at the Eccles Theatre for the debut screening of the former actress’s new documentary titled, Cookie Queens.
During the star-studded event, the Royal pair was also seen posing alongside the director, Alysa Nahmias and executive producer Chanel Pysnik.
Notably, this documentary reportedly follows four Girl Scouts as they navigate the high-stakes world of cookie season.
People reported that the youngest son of King Charles III has co-produced Cookie Queen with his wife, Meghan.
For those unaware, Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Utah alongside his wife, after he returned to the USA as he attended recent case proceedings of his lawsuit.
Last week, the Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London without his family for the first day of a case against publisher Associated Newspapers, Limited, the publishers of the Daily Mail and Mail.