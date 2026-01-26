Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Zara Tindall forced into sudden evacuation in latest outing for safety reasons

Zara Tindall's outing at The 2026 Cheltenham Festival Trials Day was disrupted by evacuation

  • By Riba Shaikh
Zara Tindall forced into sudden evacuation in latest outing for safety reasons
Zara Tindall forced into sudden evacuation in latest outing for safety reasons

Zara Tindall's latest outing faced disruption due to sudden evacuation.

On Saturday, January 24, the daughter of Princess Anne was spotted emerging from a building at the Cheltenham Racecourse as the fire alarm went off.

King Charles' niece - who herself is a renowned equestrian was among the attendees at The 2026 Cheltenham Festival Trials Day - which was momentarily paused after a fire alarm rang out.

As per the photos shared by Hello!, Zara was on one of the top floors of the Princess Royal Stand, equally unaware of what was happening

However, Cheltenham Racecourse spokesperson has set the record the straight on the drill, noting, "the alarm was raised and full evacuation procedures were implemented to allow its team to carry out the necessary checks before permitting guests to return to the Princess Royal Stand".

Princess Anne, King Charles debunk feud rumours with special move
Princess Anne, King Charles debunk feud rumours with special move
Princess Beatrice leaves UK after Andrew, Sarah’s drama puts her in tight spot
Princess Beatrice leaves UK after Andrew, Sarah’s drama puts her in tight spot
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie trapped in tough spot amid Andrew-Fergie fallout
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie trapped in tough spot amid Andrew-Fergie fallout
Meghan & Harry hit another snag as doc film fails to fill Sundance screening
Meghan & Harry hit another snag as doc film fails to fill Sundance screening
Meghan Markle cheers as ‘Cookie Queens’ garners standing ovation at Sundance
Meghan Markle cheers as ‘Cookie Queens’ garners standing ovation at Sundance
Why Prince Harry desperately wants to ‘reconcile’ with Royal Family?
Why Prince Harry desperately wants to ‘reconcile’ with Royal Family?
Prince Harry hypes Meghan Markle as she debuts new documentary at Sundance
Prince Harry hypes Meghan Markle as she debuts new documentary at Sundance
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Burns Night with poet’s soothing stanza
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Burns Night with poet’s soothing stanza
Prince Harry’s stalker makes shocking court appearance during Mail trial
Prince Harry’s stalker makes shocking court appearance during Mail trial
Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move
Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move
Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrates 48th birthday with stunning portrait
Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrates 48th birthday with stunning portrait
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark first Sundance Film Festival appearance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark first Sundance Film Festival appearance

Popular News

Billie Eilish breaks silence on TikTok outage after issuing emotional appeal

Billie Eilish breaks silence on TikTok outage after issuing emotional appeal

27 seconds ago
Apple to bring updated Siri variant in February: Report

Apple to bring updated Siri variant in February: Report
28 minutes ago
Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK

Suella Braverman quits Conservatives to join Farage's Reform UK
39 minutes ago