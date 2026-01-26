Zara Tindall forced into sudden evacuation in latest outing for safety reasons

Zara Tindall's latest outing faced disruption due to sudden evacuation.
On Saturday, January 24, the daughter of Princess Anne was spotted emerging from a building at the Cheltenham Racecourse as the fire alarm went off.
King Charles' niece - who herself is a renowned equestrian was among the attendees at The 2026 Cheltenham Festival Trials Day - which was momentarily paused after a fire alarm rang out.
As per the photos shared by Hello!, Zara was on one of the top floors of the Princess Royal Stand, equally unaware of what was happening
However, Cheltenham Racecourse spokesperson has set the record the straight on the drill, noting, "the alarm was raised and full evacuation procedures were implemented to allow its team to carry out the necessary checks before permitting guests to return to the Princess Royal Stand".