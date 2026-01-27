Royal
  By Riba Shaikh
Princess Charlene celebrates key event with Prince Albert after 48th birthday

Charlene, Princess of Monaco made her first public appearance with family just a day after marking her 48th birthday.

On Monday, January 26, Charlene stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert II and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to attend the celebrations of Saint Devota, patron saint of Monaco.

As per the video released by the official Instagram account of the Monacan Royal Family, Her Royal Highness exuded elegance in a long, light grey, single breasted tailored coat.

She elevated her look with black leather gloves, a matching top underneath and a black handbag.

While His Royal Highness, Albert looked dapper in an all black suit. 

The video also featured the Royal family participating in the symbolic burning of a fishing boat in Port Hercule, a tradition commemorating the saint's story. 

This ceremony came just a day after Monacan Royal marked Charlene's 48th birthday with a heartfelt wish alongside her beautiful portrait.

