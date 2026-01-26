Why Prince Harry desperately wants to ‘reconcile’ with Royal Family?

Royal
Prince Harry has long been expressing his desire to reconcile with his father, King Charles III, and the British Royal Family

For some years, Prince Harry has constantly been sending olive branches to his father, King Charles III, brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Last year, the Duke of Sussex also publicly expressed his desire to mend the ties and reconcile with the British Royal Family while speaking to the BBC.

While, through his efforts, Harry managed to finally speak to the king back in September 2025, his hope to bridge the gap and make his way to the Royal Family still seems to be an impossible dream.

But why is Prince Harry so desperate to reconcile with the Royals, especially when he himself stepped down from his duties and became estranged?

According to royal commentator Duncan Larcombe, the real reason behind the Spare author’s efforts to rebuild the bridges could be “commercial pressure.”

Speaking to the Mirror, Larcombe opened up about his stance, sharing that he believes that pressure over their Netflix deal, which they might end up losing, might be pushing Harry and Meghan to mend the ties, noting that rebuilding relationships could help the Montecito residents protect their future business opportunities and income.

“If they go on to lose all of their Netflix deal, it's going to come as a very bitter blow to them. Largely, it's been a success story for them personally since they stepped down as working royals. But if it means selling the family silver, you don't want to get into a situation where you don’t make full money for it,” stated the royal author.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been estranged from the British Royal Family since 2020, when they decided to resign from their royal duties and relocate to the U.S.

