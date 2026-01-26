Meghan & Harry hit another snag as doc film fails to fill Sundance screening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again been hit by a major blow.
Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first ever appearance at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where they screened their new documentary film, Cookie Queens.
The film revolves around the lives of four Girl Scouts as they navigate the cookie-selling season, highlighting themes of ambition and teamwork.
While Cookie Queens received a standing ovation at the high-profile festival, it is worth mentioning that it failed to attract a packed screening.
According to Page Six’s new report, the screening of Cookie Queens – produced under the banner of Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions – had plenty of open seats at the Eccles Theatre on Sunday morning, January 25.
The outlet shared that when the movie started, there were about 150 empty seats in the balcony, along with a few empty chairs on the main floor.
Later on, the number of empty seats dropped to around 60, as people from the waiting list slowly began filling the spots, which were originally reserved for expensive pass holders.
Even though the Duke and Duchess were themselves present at the premiere, most of the wealthy and VIP guests still did not show up.