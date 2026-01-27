Princess Kate visits Bradford charity to see impact of creative therapies on children

Princess Kate visited a charity during her royal visit to Bradford.
On Tuesday, Princess Kate visited Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service to learn the impact of creative activities on children to heal from trauma and emotional stress.
In a joint post on January 27, the Prince and Princess of Wales official Instagram account and Family Action shared some images and videos from Kate’s recent visit as part of her royal duties.
The caption reads, “Healing through creativity. A visit to Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford. Proud to be Patron of a charity where creative therapies are helping children and families recover from complex trauma through play, creativity and compassionate support.”
During her visit, Catherine discussed with therapists about how art, music, and play assist children and young individuals express their feelings.
She also joined some therapy sessions, where the therapist told Catherine that “they work with these children in sessions with different materials, whether it’s pens, pencils, paints, clay, building materials, but also lot’s of different resources, that just help them in expressing their thoughts and stories, helping them to process some of their emotions and to manage trauma-related symptoms.”
While underscoring the significance of creativity, art, and music, the therapist added that they help children process emotions and engage in meaningful discussions.
In another heartwarming moment, the Princess explained to a young girl how to listen to the sound of the sea, using a shell.
Catherine further appreciated the charity’s efforts and support for families.