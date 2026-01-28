Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi spark another controversy amid obsession claims

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer ‘Wuthering Heights’ in February 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi have sparked yet another controversy amid latter’s obsession claims for the actress.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Wuthering Heights costars were spotted wearing a matching signet ring.

It was the 35-year-old actress, who gifted the intimate present to the 28-year-old actor, which features an image of two skeletons embracing each other.

Moreover, the rings are carved with the words: "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same".

Their matching rings come weeks after the Frankenstein actor admitted to having a "mutual obsession" with the Barbie actress while filming their upcoming romantic drama.

During an interview with US entertainment, Elordi described himself as "enamored" by Robbie, watching how she acts, drinks tea, and eats her food on set.

The The Wolf of Wall Street star confirmed the sentiment by the Saltburn actor, admitting that she became "codependent" on him during production.

According to the Australian native actress, she felt "lost" or "unnerved" when Elordi wasn't nearby.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi will soon star in Wuthering Heights, a romantic drama loosely inspired by Emily Brontë's 1847 novel by same name.

The movie is set to be released worldwide on February 13, 2026.

